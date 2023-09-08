News you can trust since 1873
Tiffany Hotel Blackpool: ‘Heartbroken’ hotel offers prayers to family of boy, 10, who died after electric shock

The hotel offered their condolences to the family of the boy, who died after receiving 'high voltage' electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
The 10-year-old boy died in hospital yesterday with his family by his side after being found unresponsive at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade on Sunday night at about 10.40pm.

“We are heartbroken by the news we have received today and our thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time,” read a statement from the hotel, which has temporarily closed while an investigation takes place. “We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations.

“The safety and comfort of our guests remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close whilst the investigations and our own inspections take place,” the statement continued. “Our phone lines remain open.”

With tributes to the boy already pouring in, Lancashire Police said: “We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel. He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday, September 7). His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1635 of September 3.

