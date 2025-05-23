Thornton’s iconic Marsh Mill is entering a new chapter as Wyre Council’s 25-year lease of the historic windmill concludes and final maintenance and restoration work is being carried out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II* listed structure built in 1794 by millwright Ralph Slater for landowner Bold Hesketh has been under the council’s stewardship since 1999.

It was sold to Melrose Development Services for £1.4 million with a long-term lease agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyre Council has been leasing Marsh Mill from Melrose Development Services Limited for over 20 years.

Throughout the lease Wyre Council maintained the 18th-century corn mill, transforming it into a museum style attraction and preserving its architectural integrity.

BNFL Salwick apprentices who helped to restore Marsh Mill, Thornton with their boss, Harry Taylor | National World

In preparation for the handover the council is undertaking final maintenance and restoration work including, timber repairs, redecoration, replacement of the main weather beam, and removal and refurbishment of the sails

This will be carried out by local specialists contractor Fylde Conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Melrose Development Services, Rob Chadwick said: "The mill has been well maintained over the past 25 years and as long as the necessary work is kept up every few years, it means that it doesn't fall into disrepair and won’t need any major work done to it."

While the future of Marsh Mill under Melrose's ownership remains undecided, the company also owns the surrounding Marsh Mill Village retail complex, suggesting potential integration of the historic site into broader commercial plans .

Marsh Mill stands as a testament to Lancashire's rich industrial heritage.

Once operational until the 1920s the windmill underwent significant restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That included the installation of new sails and repairs to its roof and fantail, leading to its removal from the Heritage at Risk register in 2012.

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: “As a protected heritage site, its future will continue to be safeguarded by Historic England.

“The Council will no longer have direct control, but the Mill’s preservation is still ensured through legal obligations.”

Historic Marsh Mill in Thornton can be visited during the Heritage Open Days event. Picture by Julian Brown 20/1 | Julian Brown

As the mill transitions back to private management local residents and heritage enthusiasts await announcements regarding its accessibility and role within the community.

Once the handover is complete, Melrose Development Services will be responsible for maintaining the Mill.