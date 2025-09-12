Blackpool’s newest office development has been named the best new building in Lancashire at the prestigious North West Regional Construction Awards.

The Fylde View office, which opened this spring, was awarded the Sub-Regional Project of the Year – Lancashire prize.

The seven-storey building on East Topping Street now houses 3,000 Department for Work and Pensions staff, marking one of the largest office moves ever into the town centre.

The £100m project created 223 construction jobs, helped 60 people into work, spent £25m with local small businesses and trained 12 young people through an on-site skills centre.

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “This is one of the most ambitious builds in Blackpool since the Tower and I’m delighted that this council was able to make it happen.

“Not only have we regenerated a run-down patch of land, but the build created hundreds of construction jobs for local people. The economic boost of bringing 3,000 professional workers into the town centre will benefit the local economy for years to come.

“If you look at the artist’s impression from three years ago, and the completed building we’ve delivered, they are almost identical. We’re regenerating the town centre at speed, with work on two new developments under way to bring another 4,000 people into the area.

“If you look around town, you can already start to see new private businesses using the opportunity of extra workers on their doorstep and investing in new or improved premises and creating jobs for local people, which is fantastic.”

The award coincides with the release of a new timelapse video showing the 27-month transformation of the former East Topping Street car park into Fylde View, now Blackpool’s largest office building.

The project was delivered by Blackpool Council in partnership with nationwide placemaker Muse and main contractor VINCI Building.

It is the third phase of the £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration around the train station, which is bringing more than 8,000 professional workers and students into the town centre.

Alan McBride, Technical Director at Muse, said: “With Fylde View we took a holistic approach in its creation, our ultimate aim being for this workspace to benefit people within the entire Blackpool community and act as a further catalyst for the town’s resurgence.

“With its sustainability credentials, design reflecting Blackpool’s architectural heritage, features to reduce energy consumption and enhance the wellness of its occupants, and the high impact social value delivered, it’s a great example of how strong partnerships can deliver results. This award is testament to that and highlights the significance of what’s been achieved at Fylde View.”

The new DWP offices in Blackpool | Dan Martino National World

Jamie Jackson, VINCI Building’s Senior Project Manager, added: “Winning the Best New Building Award reflects the incredible collaboration, dedication, and hard work of our teams.

“The new seven-storey Civil Service Hub stands as a central landmark in Blackpool, showcasing sustainable design, construction, and operation that align with our environmental goals.

“It’s been a real privilege to deliver such a transformational project.”

The Talbot Gateway scheme has already delivered Number One Bickerstaffe Square council offices, a Sainsbury’s supermarket and a 650-space multi-storey car park.

A Holiday Inn hotel with Marco Pierre White restaurant and a new tram-train interchange opened in 2024.

Work is also under way on a Multiversity campus for Blackpool and the Fylde College and a second office building for 1,100 UK Government staff.