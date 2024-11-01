Visitors to Blackpool town centre will have noticed the skyline changing as the £100m new civil service hub being built on King Street has taken shape over this year.

Work began in February 2023 by main contractor VINCI Building to construct the seven-storey, 215,000 sq ft offices which will accommodate 3,000 members of staff. And now the building is almost ready to be handed over to its tenant, the Department for Work and Pensions.

The new DWP offices in Blackpool | Dan Martino National World

The framework sprang up quickly and by December last year, the façades were installed. These terracotta-faced panels, made from ultra-high strength concrete, feature across the exterior of the building in order to create an Art Deco appearance that is in keeping with Blackpool’s architectural heritage within the town centre.

In March this year fire crews were called to the site when thick black smoke was seen billowing from the roof. Roads in the surrounding area were closed but the fire was quickly brought under control with no significant damage.

An important milestone was reached in July when a topping-out ceremony was held to mark the building reaching its full height and officially becoming the tallest office building in the town.

The facility will see over 3,000 government workers relocating to Blackpool town centre when it opens in 2025, and the project is a key part of the wider £350m redevelopment of the area which also includes the recently opened Holiday Inn and tram terminal.

The 215,000 sq. ft offices have been designed to be as energy efficient as possible, with high levels of insulation, low-carbon heating and cooling and demand-driven ventilation, helping to reduce the building’s overall carbon footprint. The façade panels are also highly sustainable and will limit the embodied carbon of the hub.

Designed by London-based Make Architects, the building also features cyclist facilities - including showers and changing facilities - a large reception lobby, open plan working areas, meeting rooms, quiet zones and other flexible workplace settings, incorporating high levels of natural daylight and high ceiling heights.

Construction has created 223 jobs, with one-third of those hired locally, with more than 60 people taken out of unemployment. More than £25m has been spent with local sub-contractors and almost 500 weeks of apprenticeships have been created.

The project is being delivered by Blackpool Council, alongside its development partner Muse, and main contractor VINCI Building.