An urban regeneration company involved in Blackpool’s multimillion pound Talbot Gateway project has enjoyed major success across the UK this year, newly published figures reveal.

Muse Developments, specialising in urban regeneration and mixed-use development, achieved practical completion on the Civil Service Hub at the recently-opened Fylde View building in the resort.

A further 53,000sqft office will accommodate up to 1,100 MOD employees from Defence Business Services, who will relocate to the town centre to boost the local economy.

Muse helped to deliver the Fylde View cicil servant hub in Blackpool | Third party

Muse partnered with Blackpool Council to deliver the projects, which aim to transform the town centre into a thriving commercial and family-friendly district.

As part of its ‘placemaker’ remit, Muse focuses on creating vibrant, engaging, and community-focused spaces, rather than just buildings.

Now new figures show that the operator has contributed to the positive performance of its parent company Morgan Sindall Group, with its growing order book.

The Group's Half Year results for 2025 have been published today ( July 29) on the London Stock Exchange.

Today’s results shows that revenue is up 7% to £2.4bn, profit before tax up 37% to £95.9m, supported by a PBTA ( Profit Before Tax) margin of 4% – an expansion of 80 basis points in comparison to this time last year.

Muse has continued to build on its prior year successes in the first half of 2025 by converting five schemes previously at preferred bidder stage to signed development agreements, while also converting several opportunities into preferred bidder schemes.

This includes an agreement being made for the redevelopment of Eccles Town Centre, the latest strategic project partnership between Muse and Salford City Council, while Prince’s Gate was a further site added to the existing partnership with Oldham Council.

Muse has also made progress across other active projects, including on Willohaus, a second affordable Passivhaus housing scheme at Salford Crescent, and Salford Rise, a major infrastructure and public space project.

Phil Marsden, Managing Director at Muse – North West, said: “We are proud to contribute to the performance of our parent company Morgan Sindall Group, with our growing order book.

“Over the last six months we are pleased to have continued our strategic planning for the future, making an important contribution in the North West to the growth of Muse’s wider development pipeline of £4.6 billion.

“By investing in the future, we are helping to create a bedrock for delivery at a significant moment for the region and country.”