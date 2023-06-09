Blackpool’s 97th Dance Festival creates £6million boost for town

The 97th Blackpool Dance Festival gave the town a £6million boost.

More than 13,000 spectators watched by more than 2,000 competitors from 50 countries competed in Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

Hailed as ‘an event to remember for years to come’ by organisers, it was 12 months in the planning.

Every room in the 4.9 acre Winter Gardens site was utilised to make the dance event the biggest yet. Bar areas became boutiques as dress, jewellery and shoe designers descended to showcase their designs to competitors.

Blackpool Dance Festival

For the first time, a full-size dance floor was commissioned by the organisers and laid in the new £30m conference centre so that couples could put in some final practice – a move which delighted dancers wanting to put in some last minute rehearsal time.

Over the 14 days almost every inch of space has been utilised with over 40 meetings taking place, exhibitions and showcases unveiled and three designated practice areas for students and teachers, including a sprung floor in the Pavilion, meaning that the whole complex was humming with action.

Christopher Hawkins, President, British Dance Council said: “Congratulations to every competitor who has taken part. It was brilliant to see the packed audiences, with crowds on their feet and to hear the famous ‘Blackpool Roar’ in response to the spirited and passionate performances of the couples.

Blackpool Dance Festival - Credit Tomasz Reindl.

“It has been a festival to remember for years to come and everyone in attendance will be left with memories to last them a lifetime. It has been true inspiration for anyone who loves to witness dancing from the heart, the dancers danced with such courage and passion. What an incredible event.

“I am full of admiration for the level of professionalism that was displayed in all areas of the running of the festival. The traditions of excellence over many years have been quietly and expertly achieved.”

Blackpool Dance Festival - Credit Tomasz Reindl.

Michael Williams said, Managing Director, Winter Gardens Blackpool said: “This year has once again brought thousands of competitors from all over the world to realise their dream and dance in the Empress Ballroom.

