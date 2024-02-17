Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Ice Skating Festival will see skaters from across the UK heading to the Pleasure Beach Arena for one one of the nation's top competitions on ice.

The event takes place from Monday, April 8 to Thursday, April 11 nd will see entrants compete for a top spot within their category.

The festival invites skaters to enter as singles, adults, solo exhibitions and team skates before the deadline of March 8 at 5pm.

The Arena has played host to Blackpool Ice Skating Festival for over a half a century, and has seen thousands of talented skaters showcase their skills, with many going on to represent their country at international level.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach and President of Stageworks, said: “We are once again proud to host this prestigious event in the British Ice Skating calendar in 2024, we can’t wait to see the latest crop of talent and those looking to show off everything they have been working hard to perfect.”

Pleasure Beach Arena is the world’s first purpose-built ice arena, and has been home to a best-in-class ice show, Hot Ice, every year since its construction in 1936.

Amanda added: “As a building that is steeped in history, we’re excited to host the festival as it celebrates its 55th year. Over the years, The Arena has seen a wealth of talent skate through its doors and as we continue to invite and inspire the next generation of world-class ice skaters, we wish all of the competitors the very best of luck.”