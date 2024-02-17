Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three fire engines attended the outbuilding fire which saw one casualty taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Preston and Penwortham used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a partner saw to extinguish the fire, on Danesway.

Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours after receiving the call just after 5pm on Friday, February 16.

Paramedics from North West Ambulance were also at the scene to take the casualty to hospital.