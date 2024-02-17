Casualty taken to hospital after firefighters attend blaze in Penwortham
North West Ambulance Service attended the scene of a blaze in Penwortham as paramedics were called for.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three fire engines attended the outbuilding fire which saw one casualty taken to hospital.
Firefighters from Preston and Penwortham used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a partner saw to extinguish the fire, on Danesway.
Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours after receiving the call just after 5pm on Friday, February 16.
Paramedics from North West Ambulance were also at the scene to take the casualty to hospital.
No further details of their condition have been given at this time.