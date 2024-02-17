Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lifesaving Lifeboat crew were called out to help someone in the sea near Central Pier at midnight - the third call-out in one day.

But on this occasion the police - already informed via a desperate 999 call - had managed to get to the casualty first.

The incident was the final call-out to three incidents for the RNLI team on Friday (February 16).

Blackpool RNLI said on social media: "At midnight the volunteer lifeboat crew responded to the third page of the day, a concern for welfare of a person in the sea near to Central Pier.

"Once again, D class Blackpool Endeavour was made ready, on this occasion our colleagues at Blackpool Police resolved the situation on land and the lifeboat crew were stood down prior to launch.

"As some did today, should you see anything of concern, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

The first incident occurred at 1.03pm when concern was raised on behalf of three people cut off by the tide at North Shore.

Volunteer RNLI crew responded and made ready the Atlantic 85 for immediate launch.

On this occasion, members of Blackpool Council Beach Patrol had already attended and resolved the situation, bringing people to safety.

Having been stood down, the volunteer crews were again paged at 2.15pm to concern for person in the sea - again near to Central Pier.

D Class Blackpool Endeavour was launched, with the crew quickly locating and recovering the casualty, who was handed to the care of North West Ambulance Service.