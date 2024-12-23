Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool paedophile who began sexually abusing a girl when she was four years old has been jailed.

Jordan Blenkinship, 32, of Livingstone Road, Blackpool, was convicted of ten historical child sex offences against his victim.

At the time of the offences in 2009, the victim was four years old and Blenkinship was 17.

It was heard in court that Blenkinship sexually assaulted the young girl over a two-year period.

DC Callum Shackleton, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), described him as "the worst type of predator".

Blenkinship, who denied the offences, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street for six years.

He was also handed a lifetime sexual harm prevention order with strict restrictions.

Blenkinship was arrested in 2010 after a disclosure from someone who knew the victim but he denied the offences when interviewed by detectives, GMP said.

However, almost a decade later the victim came forward and supported a police investigation to uncover Blenkinship's offences.

GMP said she wanted to empower others who had gone through a similar experience and provide a message to other young people that it was never too late to come forward and get justice for abuse suffered in the past.

The victim conducted a video interview with police and told officers of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Blenkinship to assist in building a case to go to court.

Blenkinship was arrested in 2019 and denied the offences again, but due to the evidence against him, officers were able to secure ten separate charges for sexual offences against the girl.

Following a one-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, Blenkinship was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration of a girl aged under 13.

DC Shackleton said: “Blenkinship has absolutely no remorse for the physical and mental trauma he has subjected the victim to, he is the worst kind of predator, and he is now behind bars and will no longer pose as a threat to children.

“His arrest and subsequent conviction is only the start of the healing process for the victim of his despicable crimes who I hope with the right support will be able to move forward with her life.

“I would like to thank the girl who came forward and spoke to us, she is a survivor and has shown unwavering strength to come forward and work closely with us on this case.”

He added: “We are acutely aware that today’s sentencing does in no way make up for what Blenkinship has subjected her to, but we hope they can draw some comfort from the fact that he is now off the streets.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, regardless of how much time has passed or knows someone who has been a victim, to get in touch with us.”