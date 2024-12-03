Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc signs for new restaurant

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:20 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (November 25 and December 1).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include updates to the new Umami World Kitchen, changes to an already approved housing estate and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between November 25 and December 1

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning applications

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between November 25 and December 1 | Google Maps

Appliction validated on Nov 25 for display internally illuminated fascia sign

2. 61-71 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Appliction validated on Nov 25 for display internally illuminated fascia sign | Google Maps

Appliction validated on Nov 25 under s106a of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to modify an extant planning obligation relating to planning permissions 08/0058, 17/0861, 17/0862, 18/0544, 18/0546 and 22/0188 to alter: 1) definition of “planning permission” to include reference to application 23/0537; and 2) triggers for delivery of highway infrastructure in paragraphs 23.1.1 and 23a.1 of schedule 2

3. Land south of Queensway (Richmond Point), Lytham St Annes

Appliction validated on Nov 25 under s106a of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to modify an extant planning obligation relating to planning permissions 08/0058, 17/0861, 17/0862, 18/0544, 18/0546 and 22/0188 to alter: 1) definition of “planning permission” to include reference to application 23/0537; and 2) triggers for delivery of highway infrastructure in paragraphs 23.1.1 and 23a.1 of schedule 2 | Google Maps

Appliction validated on Nov 26 for use of premises as a residential care home for up to 2 young people

4. 54 Huntingdon Road, Blackpool FY5 1SR

Appliction validated on Nov 26 for use of premises as a residential care home for up to 2 young people | Google Maps

Appliction validated on Nov 27 for use of premises as a place of worship (f1(f)), for the provision of education (f1(a)) and community hall (f2(b)) with overall use class as sui generis (certificate of lawful use proposed)

5. Independent Methodist Church, Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5JW

Appliction validated on Nov 27 for use of premises as a place of worship (f1(f)), for the provision of education (f1(a)) and community hall (f2(b)) with overall use class as sui generis (certificate of lawful use proposed) | Google Maps

Appliction validated on Nov 27 for erection of a single storey side extension and alterations to the fenestration at the rear of the property.

6. 102 Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool FY2 9QL

Appliction validated on Nov 27 for erection of a single storey side extension and alterations to the fenestration at the rear of the property. | Google Maps

