Umami World Kitchen: Worldwide all-you-can eat restaurant to open at former Chinese Buffet is hiring
Umami World Kitchen which serves up many dishes such as curries, pizza, sushi, teppanyaki, and pasta is earmarked to open at the former Chinese Buffet located at 61-63 Church Street.
Diners, who will pay one price for the eat-all-you-want buffet, will be able to choose from a range of 100 different cross-cultural cuisines including Chinese, Italian, Indian and Malaysian dishes.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The popular chain with restaurants worldwide has also applied for a license to sell alcohol which has been submitted to the council.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The team are also on the lookout for staff.
A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are looking to expand our team as part of our growing brand of buffet restaurants.
“We offer in-house training programs and are looking to fill several positions, with training set to begin in October.”
They added that interviews will be conducted in the first and second weeks of September.
Positions available are as follows:
Assistant Manager - 28k to 31K.
Chef - 28k to 30K.
Chef de Partie 11.44 P/H.
Wok Chef - up to 32K.
Indian Chef - 29K.
If you are interested in applying for any of these vacancises, please apply with an up to date CV to [email protected].