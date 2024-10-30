An all you can eat global buffet restaurant offering hundreds of tasty international dishes is getting ready to open in Blackpool.

Umami World Kitchen which serves up many dishes such as curries, pizza, sushi, teppanyaki, and pasta is earmarked to open at the former Chinese Buffet located at 61-63 Church Street.

Umami World Kitchen has worldwide restaurants. | Umami World Kitchen

Diners, who will pay one price for the eat-all-you-want buffet, will be able to choose from a range of 100 different cross-cultural cuisines including Chinese, Italian, Indian and Malaysian dishes.

The popular chain with restaurants worldwide has also applied for a license to sell alcohol which has been submitted to the council.

Inside one of the many gorgeous Umami World Kitchen restaurants. | Umami World Kitchen

The team are also on the lookout for staff.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are looking to expand our team as part of our growing brand of buffet restaurants.

“We offer in-house training programs and are looking to fill several positions, with training set to begin in October.”

They added that interviews will be conducted in the first and second weeks of September.

Positions available are as follows:

Assistant Manager - 28k to 31K.

Restaurant supervisor £11.44 to £12.25 P/H.

Chef - 28k to 30K.

Chef de Partie 11.44 P/H.

Wok Chef - up to 32K.

Indian Chef - 29K.

If you are interested in applying for any of these vacancises, please apply with an up to date CV to [email protected].

It is expected to open at the start of December.