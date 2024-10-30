Umami World Kitchen: Worldwide all-you-can eat restaurant to open at former Chinese Buffet is hiring

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 13:01 BST
An all you can eat global buffet restaurant offering hundreds of tasty international dishes is getting ready to open in Blackpool.

Umami World Kitchen which serves up many dishes such as curries, pizza, sushi, teppanyaki, and pasta is earmarked to open at the former Chinese Buffet located at 61-63 Church Street.

Umami World Kitchen has worldwide restaurants.placeholder image
Umami World Kitchen has worldwide restaurants. | Umami World Kitchen

Diners, who will pay one price for the eat-all-you-want buffet, will be able to choose from a range of 100 different cross-cultural cuisines including Chinese, Italian, Indian and Malaysian dishes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The popular chain with restaurants worldwide has also applied for a license to sell alcohol which has been submitted to the council.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Inside one of the many gorgeous Umami World Kitchen restaurants.placeholder image
Inside one of the many gorgeous Umami World Kitchen restaurants. | Umami World Kitchen

The team are also on the lookout for staff.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are looking to expand our team as part of our growing brand of buffet restaurants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We offer in-house training programs and are looking to fill several positions, with training set to begin in October.”

They added that interviews will be conducted in the first and second weeks of September.

Positions available are as follows:

Assistant Manager - 28k to 31K.

Restaurant supervisor £11.44 to £12.25 P/H.

Chef - 28k to 30K.

Chef de Partie 11.44 P/H.

Wok Chef - up to 32K.

Indian Chef - 29K.

If you are interested in applying for any of these vacancises, please apply with an up to date CV to [email protected].

It is expected to open at the start of December.

Related topics:BlackpoolFood and Drink
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice