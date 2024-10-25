The world-famous New York bar that inspired the hit 2000 film opened at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier and guests were even allowed to dance on the bar alongside the Coyotes.

The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, promises to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - including high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’.

For the VIP openining Coyote Ugly collaborated with Blackpool-owned business, Lucela’s Chocolate Rum who handed out free samples for guests to taste.

Chris Young, Operations Director of Coyote Ugly UK, told the Gazette that he and his team are ‘incredibly excited’ to become part of Blackpool’s vibrant nightlife.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the opening night.

1 . Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool Staff at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool dancing on the bar. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool Staff at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool dancing on the bar. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool Guests enjoying the opening night at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool Guests were invited onto the bar to join the dancers at the opening night of Coyote Ugly in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Coyote Ugly opens in Blackpool Guests queue outside Coyote Ugly for the opening night. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales