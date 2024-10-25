21 show stopping pictures as world famous Coyote Ugly bar opens its saloon doors at former Revolution site in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:09 GMT
The world-famous Coyote Ugly bar opened its doors last night in Blackpool with dancers and free chocolate rum shots.

The world-famous New York bar that inspired the hit 2000 film opened at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier and guests were even allowed to dance on the bar alongside the Coyotes.

The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, promises to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - including high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’.

For the VIP openining Coyote Ugly collaborated with Blackpool-owned business, Lucela’s Chocolate Rum who handed out free samples for guests to taste.

Chris Young, Operations Director of Coyote Ugly UK, told the Gazette that he and his team are ‘incredibly excited’ to become part of Blackpool’s vibrant nightlife.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the opening night.

Staff at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool dancing on the bar.

1. Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Staff at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool dancing on the bar.

2. Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Guests enjoying the opening night at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool.

3. Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Guests were invited onto the bar to join the dancers at the opening night of Coyote Ugly in Blackpool.

4. Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Guests queue outside Coyote Ugly for the opening night.

5. Coyote Ugly opens in Blackpool

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Guests enjoying the opening night.

6. Coyote Ugly bar opens in Blackpool.

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

