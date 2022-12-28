Blackpool fire: Witnesses urged to come forward as Lancashire Police investigate devastating Nail Emporium blaze
The cause of a fire which destroyed a nail salon in Blackpool town centre is “currently unknown and under investigation,” police said.
Thick smoke filled the streets after a fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).
Eight fire engines were in attendance at the height of the incident, with crews using multiple water jets and hose reels to extinguish the flames.
By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a “partial collapse”, leaving only the back wall standing.
Several roads were also closed as firefighters battled the blaze, with a section of Church Street remaining closed for days while an investigation took place.
“We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fire in Blackpool which has caused a building to collapse,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.
“Nobody has been arrested.”
Residents living in the surrounding area were advised to close their windows and doors as the fire was extinguished to minimise smoke inhalation.
Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold.
Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to dampen down any hotspots and make the scene safe.
The owners of Nail Emporium later issued a statement confirming there had been no injuries and that they were determined to “reopen as soon as possible”.
“Also, thank you so much for all the help from our clients today and the past time of year,” a spokesman added, “We really appreciate that.”
Blackpool Council on Tuesday (December 27) confirmed Church Street remained closed from the Beaverbrooks to The Grand Theatre.
A spokesman added: “Costa Coffee, The Grand Theatre and Beaverbrooks are open for trading but all the other shops within this stretch remain closed until further notice.
“Marks and Spencer can still be accessed via the Victoria Street entrance.
“Thankyou to all businesses and members of the public for their co-operation and understanding.”
Anyone with information which could help police with their investigation can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 592 of December 26.