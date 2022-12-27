Thick smoke filled the streets after a fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight fire engines were in attendance at the height of the incident, with crews using multiple water jets and hose reels to extinguish the flames.

By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a “partial collapse”, leaving only the back wall standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As firefighters remained at the scene dampening down any hot spots, the owners of Nail Emporium issued a statement confirming no one had been injured.

"Dear all our lovely clients, we are so sad to say today (December 26) at 1.40pm our second floor [was] engulfed in flames,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service urged shoppers to avoid the area as they made the scene safe.

“Lucky that no one or animal has been hurt but our salon has been destroyed by the fire so badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just want to let you all know that we won’t be able to open from tomorrow until further notice.

“We will try our best to recover our salon and reopen as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope you understand.

Six fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham, St Annes and Fleetwood attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, thank you so much for all the help from our clients today and the past time of year. We really appreciate that.”

Residents living in the surrounding area were advised to close their windows and doors to minimise smoke inhalation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also urged the public to avoid the area around Corporation Street, Abingdon Street, Coronation Street and the Promenade as the scene was cleared.

The incident also affected nearby businesses, with M&S closing their main entrance on Church Street and the Grand Theatre temporarily closing the box office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday, December 26.

Neighbouring buildings appeared mostly unscathed, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Manager, Samantha Preddy, said: “Church Street is cordoned off at the moment and we ask that you stay clear of the area while our crews maintain temperature monitoring of the situation.”

Flames could be pouring out of the second floor of the Nail Emporium as thick smoke filled the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two water jets and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

A fire broke out at The Nail Emporium on Church Street, Blackpool on Boxing Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire broke out at The Nail Emporium on Church Street, Blackpool on Boxing Day

A fire broke out at The Nail Emporium on Church Street, Blackpool on Boxing Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold

Flames could be seen pouring out of the second floor of the Nail Emporium at the height of the blaze

Advertisement Hide Ad

A beauty salon in Blackpool town centre was reduced to rubble after a fire broke out on Boxing Day (Credit: @LfrsDrone)

The incident also affected nearby businesses, with M&S closing their main entrance on Church Street and the Grand Theatre temporarily closing the box office.

Advertisement Hide Ad