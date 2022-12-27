Blackpool fire: Owner of Nail Emporium issues statement after blaze reduces town centre salon to pile of rubble on Boxing Day
The owners of Blackpool beauty salon which was reduced to rubble after a fire broke out on Boxing Day have vowed they will try to reopen “as soon as possible”.
Thick smoke filled the streets after a fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).
Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.
Eight fire engines were in attendance at the height of the incident, with crews using multiple water jets and hose reels to extinguish the flames.
By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a “partial collapse”, leaving only the back wall standing.
As firefighters remained at the scene dampening down any hot spots, the owners of Nail Emporium issued a statement confirming no one had been injured.
"Dear all our lovely clients, we are so sad to say today (December 26) at 1.40pm our second floor [was] engulfed in flames,” a spokesman said.
“Lucky that no one or animal has been hurt but our salon has been destroyed by the fire so badly.
“We just want to let you all know that we won’t be able to open from tomorrow until further notice.
“We will try our best to recover our salon and reopen as soon as possible.
“We hope you understand.
“Also, thank you so much for all the help from our clients today and the past time of year. We really appreciate that.”
Residents living in the surrounding area were advised to close their windows and doors to minimise smoke inhalation.
Police also urged the public to avoid the area around Corporation Street, Abingdon Street, Coronation Street and the Promenade as the scene was cleared.
The incident also affected nearby businesses, with M&S closing their main entrance on Church Street and the Grand Theatre temporarily closing the box office.
Neighbouring buildings appeared mostly unscathed, although this has not yet been confirmed.
Station Manager, Samantha Preddy, said: “Church Street is cordoned off at the moment and we ask that you stay clear of the area while our crews maintain temperature monitoring of the situation.”