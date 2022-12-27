News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool fire: Owner of Nail Emporium issues statement after blaze reduces town centre salon to pile of rubble on Boxing Day

The owners of Blackpool beauty salon which was reduced to rubble after a fire broke out on Boxing Day have vowed they will try to reopen “as soon as possible”.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 12:51pm

Thick smoke filled the streets after a fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.

Hide Ad

Eight fire engines were in attendance at the height of the incident, with crews using multiple water jets and hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Most Popular

By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a “partial collapse”, leaving only the back wall standing.

Read More
Blackpool fire: Pictures show devastating aftermath of Nail Emporium blaze which...
Hide Ad

As firefighters remained at the scene dampening down any hot spots, the owners of Nail Emporium issued a statement confirming no one had been injured.

"Dear all our lovely clients, we are so sad to say today (December 26) at 1.40pm our second floor [was] engulfed in flames,” a spokesman said.

Hide Ad
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service urged shoppers to avoid the area as they made the scene safe.

“Lucky that no one or animal has been hurt but our salon has been destroyed by the fire so badly.

Hide Ad

“We just want to let you all know that we won’t be able to open from tomorrow until further notice.

“We will try our best to recover our salon and reopen as soon as possible.

Hide Ad

“We hope you understand.

Six fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham, St Annes and Fleetwood attended the scene.
Hide Ad

“Also, thank you so much for all the help from our clients today and the past time of year. We really appreciate that.”

Residents living in the surrounding area were advised to close their windows and doors to minimise smoke inhalation.

Hide Ad

Police also urged the public to avoid the area around Corporation Street, Abingdon Street, Coronation Street and the Promenade as the scene was cleared.

The incident also affected nearby businesses, with M&S closing their main entrance on Church Street and the Grand Theatre temporarily closing the box office.

Hide Ad
A fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday, December 26.

Neighbouring buildings appeared mostly unscathed, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Hide Ad

Station Manager, Samantha Preddy, said: “Church Street is cordoned off at the moment and we ask that you stay clear of the area while our crews maintain temperature monitoring of the situation.”

Flames could be pouring out of the second floor of the Nail Emporium as thick smoke filled the air.
Hide Ad
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two water jets and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
A fire broke out at The Nail Emporium on Church Street, Blackpool on Boxing Day
Hide Ad
A fire broke out at The Nail Emporium on Church Street, Blackpool on Boxing Day
A fire broke out at The Nail Emporium on Church Street, Blackpool on Boxing Day
Hide Ad
Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold
Flames could be seen pouring out of the second floor of the Nail Emporium at the height of the blaze
Hide Ad
A beauty salon in Blackpool town centre was reduced to rubble after a fire broke out on Boxing Day (Credit: @LfrsDrone)
The incident also affected nearby businesses, with M&S closing their main entrance on Church Street and the Grand Theatre temporarily closing the box office.
Hide Ad
By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a "partial collapse", leaving only the back wall standing.