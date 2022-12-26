Six fire engines were called to an incident in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Pictures from the scene showed flames pouring out of the second floor of the Nail Emporium as plumes of smoke filled the surrounding streets.

Crowds of onlookers also gathered to watch the incident unfold as firefighters used two water jets and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

At 3pm, the fire service confirmed eight fire engines were in attendance, as well as the aerial ladder platform and the drone team.

“We are working with Lancashire Police and other partners in a multi-agency response to the incident,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Please avoid the area and keep your windows and doors closed if you are affected by smoke.”

Residents later reported the building had collapsed after the fire was extinguished, leaving a pile of rubble in its place.

Police urged people to avoid the area around Corporation Street, Abingdon Street, Coronation Street and the Promenade as the scene was cleared.

Worried residents who could see thick smoke filling the sky as the fire took hold quickly took to social media to ask what was happening.

“Fire in Blackpool. We see it from our window and can also smell it,” one person wrote.

Thick smoke smoke filled the area as firefighters tackled the flames

“We cannot see the church tower anymore.”