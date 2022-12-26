News you can trust since 1873
Firefighters rush to incident in Blackpool town centre on Boxing Day as thick smoke fills sky

A fire reportedly broke out in Blackpool town centre on Boxing Day, with thick smoke seen filling the sky.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 4:51pm

Six fire engines were called to an incident in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Pictures from the scene showed flames pouring out of the second floor of the Nail Emporium as plumes of smoke filled the surrounding streets.

Crowds of onlookers also gathered to watch the incident unfold as firefighters used two water jets and two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

At 3pm, the fire service confirmed eight fire engines were in attendance, as well as the aerial ladder platform and the drone team.

“We are working with Lancashire Police and other partners in a multi-agency response to the incident,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Please avoid the area and keep your windows and doors closed if you are affected by smoke.”

Approximately four fire engines attended an incident in Church Street on Boxing Day

Residents later reported the building had collapsed after the fire was extinguished, leaving a pile of rubble in its place.

Police urged people to avoid the area around Corporation Street, Abingdon Street, Coronation Street and the Promenade as the scene was cleared.

Worried residents who could see thick smoke filling the sky as the fire took hold quickly took to social media to ask what was happening.

“Fire in Blackpool. We see it from our window and can also smell it,” one person wrote.

Thick smoke smoke filled the area as firefighters tackled the flames
“We cannot see the church tower anymore.”

Another resident added: “Hope nobody was inside.”