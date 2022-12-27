A large fire ripped through a beauty salon in Blackpool town centre on Boxing Day, reducing the building to a pile of rubble.
1.
A fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).
Photo: Daniel Martino
2.
By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a "partial collapse", leaving only the back wall standing.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3.
Pictures taken the following day showed the sheer devastation the fire had left behind.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4.
Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold as flames poured out of the building.
Photo: National World