Blackpool fire: Pictures show devastating aftermath of Nail Emporium blaze which reduced town centre salon to pile of rubble

A large fire ripped through a beauty salon in Blackpool town centre on Boxing Day, reducing the building to a pile of rubble.

By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 11:59am

These were the devastating scenes on Tuesday (December 27) as the site was cleared:

1. Aftermath of Nail Emporium fire

A fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Aftermath of Nail Emporium fire

By 7pm, the fire service confirmed the beauty salon had suffered a "partial collapse", leaving only the back wall standing.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Aftermath of Nail Emporium fire

Pictures taken the following day showed the sheer devastation the fire had left behind.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Aftermath of Nail Emporium fire

Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold as flames poured out of the building.

Photo: National World

