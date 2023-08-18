Authority caring for the baby at centre of murder probe speaks out

Oldham Council social services department were the guardians responsible for 13-month-old Preston at the time of his death.

The local authority caring for a baby boy at the centre of a murder investigation have spoken out.

Oldham Council social services department were the guardians responsible for 13-month-old Preston at the time of his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster who had been removed from his birth mother at six days old had been moved to Blackpool on April 3.

On July 27 he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an unresponsive state.

He sadly died a short-time after.

After being informed of the baby's death Lancashire Police launched an investigation.

Baby Preston is the 13-month-old baby boy at the centre of a murder investigation in Blackpool

Two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have since been released on conditional bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the boy’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office post mortem has been carried out but more test into the cause of death are required.

In the week following the baby boy's death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.

For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman from Oldham Council said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with the child's family at this difficult time.

"A police investigation is underway to determine what led to this terrible incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are assisting Lancashire Constabulary with the investigation in any way we can. Whilst the investigation is ongoing we are unable to offer any further comment."