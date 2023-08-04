Blackpool murder investigation under way after death of baby boy
Police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park, last week.
For the past eight days, forensics have been working at the address and evidence – including what appears to be a toddler’s cot – have been taken away for examination.
Today (Friday, August 4), the Gazette can confirm that police are conducting a murder investigation after the death of a baby boy.
Lancashire Police said the baby was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a unresponsive state on Thursday, July 27.
Sadly, the boy died shortly afterwards and police were notified. Two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.
A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
They have since been released on bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27, 2023, to a report that a baby boy been brought into hospital unresponsive.
“Very sadly, the baby boy was pronounced deceased a short time later.
“A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
“They have both since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
“An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the baby boy’s death.
“A Home Office post mortem examination has taken place. The cause of the baby’s death is awaiting further investigation.”