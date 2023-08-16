The baby boy at the centre of a murder investigation in Blackpool was under the care of a local authority when he died, the Blackpool Gazette can reveal.

Lancashire Police said the boy, whose age has yet to be disclosed, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an unresponsive state on Thursday, July 27.

Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards and police were notified.

Two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the boy’s death.

A Home Office post mortem examination has taken place but the force said the cause of death is awaiting further investigation.

It has since been confirmed that the boy was in the care of a local authority at the time of his death.

This means a social worker deemed the child to be 'at risk' in its original family setting and a court order was made to take the child into social services care for safety.

It is after the child was taken into care that he has died, the Gazette understands.

The baby's care status was confirmed by Lancashire County Council, who added they were not the local authority in question.

Blackpool Council also distanced themselves from the case after confirming the boy was not in its care either.

Lancashire County Council and Blackpool Borough Council jointly run Lancashire and Blackpool Adoption Service.

Lancashire County Council confirmed it was aware which local authority was responsible for the boy’s welfare, but said it was unable to name the council or comment further.

In the week following the baby boy's death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.