13-month-old Preston was taken into care by social services department six days after he was born.

The family of a baby boy at the centre of a murder investigation said 'he was loved like you wouldn't believe'.

13-month-old Preston was taken into care by social services department six days after he was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some time in foster care, a court order was granted to allow social workers to place Preston for adoption.

He was moved to Blackpool and placed for adoption on April 3 this year. By July 27 the baby had died and was at the centre of a murder investigation.

His mum Sarah, from Failsworth near Oldham, said she will fight to get justice for the baby boy she never wanted to let go of.

She said: "I never ever wanted to let you go. I love you so much, I still do and always will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will get justice for you I promise - my gorgeous baby boy Preston."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston was taken into care after mum Sarah suffered drug related issues and was unable to care for him.

The family hoped Sarah's mum Debora, Preston's Nanna, would be able to take over his care

But after she was diagnosed with cancer the placement was no longer possible and he was taken into foster care.

Preston's death is being investigated by murder detectives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debora said: "I'm sorry I let you down my baby boy, I loved you and will always love you."

In a last show of love, Debora organised for her grandson to be baptised at Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he lays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debora said: "I had Preston baptised. I was unable to go because I have cancer but I organised it and it was my wishes. He was so loved. We want everyone to know he was wanted and loved very much. We are devastated. We never wanted him to be taken away."

Lancashire Police said Preston was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an unresponsive state on Thursday, July 27.

Sadly, he died shortly afterwards and police were notified.

Two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the boy’s death.

A Home Office post mortem has been carried out but more test into the cause of death are required.

In the week following the baby boy's death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.