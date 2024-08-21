Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Blackpool can live their very own Strictly Come Dancing experience as applications open for Dance Floor Heroes 2025.

Dance Floors Heroes is an annual dance competition that allows ordinary dancers to train and perform with professionals in front of a live crowd and a panel of judges. The Dance Heroes event will be held in June 2025 at the Winter Gardens.

The event will also raise money for the mental health charity Tia's Crown, which supports physical and mental health through dance.

Jackie Speight was a finalist in the 2024 competition.

She said: "As a longtime Strictly fan, I often imagined what it would be like to have a taste of that experience myself. Dance Floor Heroes is the closest anyone who isn't a celebrity can get to have that; it's everything you could wish for and more besides."

Stacey Whelan was another of the 2024 finalists.

She said: "Dance Floor Heroes 2023 and Tia's Crown enriched my life by expanding my dance family. I found a community of like-minded individuals who share my passion and provide unwavering support by attending the heats with a friend. These experiences and people brought me out of my shell, boosted my confidence, and gave me a space to clear my mind, improving my overall health and well-being.

“Fast-forward to 2024, and I can now say I was a finalist in Dance Floor Heroes 2024. This journey has shown me I can accomplish anything. I'm no longer afraid to put myself out there and continue doing what I love."

Scenes from the Dance Floor Heroes 2024: Photo credits: Kick and Flick photography, Frank's Creations and Lucinda Herbert | Photo credits: Kick and Flick photography, Frank's Creations and Lucinda Herbert

The application process has five stages:

Application Form—Complete the application form before September 6 to be considered for the next stage of the process.

Audition Day:—If selected from your application, you will be invited to attend our Audition Day. This is a full, fun day of Dance and activities. It will show us what you're made of. Attendance on audition day is a must to ensure you move forward in the competition.

Video Audition—If you make it to this stage, you will be asked to produce a 60-second video audition about yourself. Guidance will be given, but this is a great way to tell us more about you!

Interview: If you're selected from the video audition stage, you will be interviewed by a member of our team. We will informally chat with you to ensure you're ready to take on the DFH challenge & you can ask any questions you may have. Interview via video call.

Finalists—We will select our finalists from all those who attended the interviews. Twelve lucky people will get the ultimate Strictly Experience! Will it be you?