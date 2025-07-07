It was the show we had all been waiting for and hoped the weather did not ruin.

American superstar Justin Timberlake was this weekend headling Saturday’s Lytham Festival line up.

And he certainly didn’t disappoint.

Taking to the stage with with an army of backing singers, musicians and a member of N.E.R.D., the 10-time Grammy Award winner played in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,000 people.

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival

His set featured hits including Mirrors, Cry Me A River, Senorita, and Can’t Stop The Feeling – closing the show with SexyBack, sending fans home with an encore of Until The End Of Time.

He even joked the crowd was so keen to party they blew the PA system - when a technical glitch threatened to derail the show for a couple of minutes early into his set.

But like the real pro he is - he didn’t let the glitch phase him and after a quick reset he was set to go again.

The scale of his entourage shows just how big a star this global icon is.

Wearing jeans, an Oasis T-shirt and coat, the former N-Sync member took the crowd on a journey of his back catalogue.

The atmosphere was electric and music fans young and old danced the night away.

Stood next to me for the evening was Everton boss David Moyes - who while keeping a low profile in the crowd - looked to be having a good time.

Of course - I went for a nosy at viral food vendor SpudBros who were cooking up a storm with a queue of at least 100 people in right from the start of the night.

Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival

Jess Glynne supported Timberlake and dazzled in sparkly double denim and blue tinted sunglasses.

The crowd lapped up her performances of Rather Be, My Love, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself before finishing the viral hit Hold My Hand.

I say this every year but Lytham Festival is a must for your calendar.

It’s feel good and the line up just seems to just get better every year.

I’m sad - we didn’t get to see Alanis Morissette after Friday ‘s show was cancelled due to adverse weather but JT definitely made up for and left the crowd buzzing on their journey home!

You can also read more about Lytham Festvial with our Lytham Festival emagazine.