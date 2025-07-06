The 10-time Grammy Award winner wowed with his headline show on Saturday night before a sold-out crowd of 25,000.
The star’s electrifying set featured hits including opening track Mirrors, Cry Me A River, Senorita, and Can’t Stop The Feeling – closing the show with SexyBack, sending fans home with an encore of Until The End Of Time.
Getting the night underway was four-piece collective CTRL, followed by Norwegian popstar Dagny, ahead of a special guest set from pop sensation Jess Glynne.
Lytham Festival 2025 concludes today (Sunday, July 6) with headliners Simple Minds and Texas.
Check out these incredible scenes from another memorable night at Lytham Festival...
1. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night
Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross
2. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night
Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival
3. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night
Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival
4. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night
Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival
5. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night
Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival
6. Headliner Justin Timberlake thrilled the sold-out crowd of 20,000 at Lytham Festival on Saturday night
Saturday night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Cuffe & Taylor / Lytham Festival
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.