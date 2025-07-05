Viral SpudBros share impact of Lytham Festival cancellation on small businesses- We lost about £12k on sales

By Adriana Amor
Published 5th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
The cancellation of Lytham Festival due to bad weather has cost SpudBros £12,000 in sales, highlighting the risks small businesses face at such events.

The viral potato selling brother from Preston were to due to work at Lytham Festival last night, however, due to the adverse weather conditions, the festival was cancelled last minute.

The event was meant to be headlined by Alanis Morissette and the Lottery Winners but was cancelled seconds before the Lottery Winners was due to take the stage due to concerns of high winds.

The last minute cancellation has had a big impact on the independent traders who were working at the festival, including SpudBros, who shared the tough realities of working at festivals.

They said: “Lytham was cancelled due to the weather. It’s one of those tough realities of working festivals - the risks are real for small businesses.

“After days of prep, travel, staff, stock and setup, it can all be wiped out by something totally out of your hands.

“We’re gutted. Today’s a loss, and not just for us - so many amazing local traders and crews are in the same boat. These events mean everything to independents, and days like this are a reminder of just how much we all put on the line.

“We go again tomorrow and hope for better weather - but for now, let’s all try and support local where we can. These small businesses are built on graft, love and a bit of risk. Let’s have each other’s backs.”

They estimated they had lost about £12,000 on sales alone due to the cancellation and shared they would be looking to donate some of the potatoes to local shelters in the area to reduce the food waste.

Check out the video above to learn more on the impact of the cancellation on the viral independent business.

