The 10-time Grammy Award winner wowed with an electrifying performance before a sold-out crowd of 25,000 fans.

Lytham went wild for Timberlake as he performed hits including opening track Mirrors, Cry Me A River, Senorita, and Can’t Stop The Feeling – closing the show with SexyBack, sending thousands of happy fans home with an thrilling encore of Until The End Of Time.

Getting the night underway was four-piece collective CTRL, followed by Norwegian popstar Dagny, ahead of a special guest set from pop sensation Jess Glynne.

Lytham Festival 2025 concludes today (Sunday, July 6) with headliners Simple Minds and Texas.

Did you go? Spot any familiar faces in our picture gallery?...

1 . Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd? Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

