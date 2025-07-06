Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025placeholder image
36 fun Lytham Festival fan scenes as 25,000 crowd go wild for pop megastar Justin Timberlake

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Jul 2025, 17:07 BST

These were the incredible scenes as 25,000 music fans went wild for Justin Timberlake as the pop megastar headlined Lytham Festival on Saturday - can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

The 10-time Grammy Award winner wowed with an electrifying performance before a sold-out crowd of 25,000 fans.

Lytham went wild for Timberlake as he performed hits including opening track Mirrors, Cry Me A River, Senorita, and Can’t Stop The Feeling – closing the show with SexyBack, sending thousands of happy fans home with an thrilling encore of Until The End Of Time.

Getting the night underway was four-piece collective CTRL, followed by Norwegian popstar Dagny, ahead of a special guest set from pop sensation Jess Glynne.

Lytham Festival 2025 concludes today (Sunday, July 6) with headliners Simple Minds and Texas.

Did you go? Spot any familiar faces in our picture gallery?...

1. Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

2. Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

3. Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

4. Can you spot your and your mates in the crowd?

Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

5. Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

6. Can you spot your and your mates in the crowd?

Crowd scenes as 25,000 fans goes wild for Justin Timberlake at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World Photo: Neil Cross

