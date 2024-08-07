47 sensational pictures of Rumours Reunion held at Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Aug 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 18:35 BST

When they held a Rumours Reunion, it was immense!

No wonder really, Rumours was probably Blackpool’s most iconic late night venue for a generation and when they said a reunion would be held, tickets were hot. And what followed was an amazing night, just like the old days. In fact it was so good, the organisers are planning another for October 12th! Did you go, or do you know someone who did? Check out the first of three galleries which wrap up a successful event. Photos courtesy of Licklist and Trilogy

ICYMI: 19 memorable retro pictures of legendary Blackpool nightclub Rumours in the 1990s and 2000s

33 retro pics to take you back to classic nights out at Blackpool Yates's Wine Lodge and Rumours nightclub

25 exclusive retro photos of Birley Street in Blackpool from the archives

Trilogy

1. Rumours Reunion

Trilogy | Trilogy

Photo Sales
Trilogy

2. Romours Reunion

Trilogy | Trilogy

Photo Sales
Trilogy

3. Rumours Reunion

Trilogy | Trilogy

Photo Sales
Trilogy

4. Rumours Reunion

Trilogy | Trilogy

Photo Sales
Trilogy

5. Rumours Reunion

Trilogy | Trilogy

Photo Sales
Trilogy

6. Rumours Reunion

Trilogy | Trilogy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolTrilogy Nightclub
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice