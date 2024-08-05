19 memorable retro pictures of legendary Blackpool nightclub Rumours in the 1990s and 2000s

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Feb 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 08:08 BST

Rumours is probably one of the most missed and well-known nightclubs in Blackpool.

It opened in 1983 and quickly became an iconic part of the nightclub scene – it was the place everyone headed to.

It was at its height of popularity in the 1990s but sadly closed in 2014.

At the time of closure Steve Lynton, who DJ’d under the name Steve Martell at the club, said: "In its heyday, there were 12,000 local Rumours members who went to the club because they knew it was safe. And the list of celebrities we had is endless, every other week there was someone famous going in.

"I remember the Pet Shop Boys coming in in the 80s when they were at the height of their fame, the Nolans and even Mick Hucknall once came in.”

DJ Steve Martell kept the decks spinning at Rumours back in 1998

1. Rumours Nights

DJ Steve Martell kept the decks spinning at Rumours back in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Re-opening of Rumours in 2006. Johnny Azern, Rosie Turner, Katie Buckley and Matt Bessent.

2. Rumours Nights

Re-opening of Rumours in 2006. Johnny Azern, Rosie Turner, Katie Buckley and Matt Bessent. Photo: Martin Bostock

DJ Norry at Rumours nightclub. Norry was promoting 'WKD Factor' karaoke at Rumours in 2003

3. Rumours Nights

DJ Norry at Rumours nightclub. Norry was promoting 'WKD Factor' karaoke at Rumours in 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson

Re-opening of Rumours in 2006

4. Rumours Nights

Re-opening of Rumours in 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock

Victoria Smith, Robin Duke and Martin Marlow at Rumours

5. Rumours Nights

Victoria Smith, Robin Duke and Martin Marlow at Rumours Photo: Submit

Norry and Rumours manager Emma Peoples in 2006

6. Rumours Nights

Norry and Rumours manager Emma Peoples in 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock

