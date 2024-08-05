33 retro pics to take you back to classic nights out at Blackpool Yates's Wine Lodge and Rumours nightclub

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 08:06 BST

These photos rewind to remember nights out at two of Blackpool’s iconic venues – Yates’s and Rumours.

They went hand in hand, over the road from each other and punters would go to back and forth between them. Do you remember? They are a cracking set of pictures from two of Blackpool’s most legendary watering holes and go back to the 80s with a couple of older ones thrown in. You might spot yourself…

Steve Lynton aka DJ Steve Martell spins the decks at Rumours

1. Rumous and Yates's - 80s, 90s and 00s

Steve Lynton aka DJ Steve Martell spins the decks at Rumours Photo: submit

This was a typical night out at Rumours in the 1980s - how good would it be to relive our youth?

2. Rumours and Yates's - 80s, 90s and 00s

This was a typical night out at Rumours in the 1980s - how good would it be to relive our youth? Photo: Steve Lynton

Back in the day - Yates's Wine Lodge, 00s

3. Yates's and Rumours - 80s, 90s and 00s

Back in the day - Yates's Wine Lodge, 00s Photo: submit

Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square after a refurb in 2008

4. Yates's and Rumours

Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square after a refurb in 2008 Photo: Bill Johnson

National World

5. Yates's and Rumours 80s, 90s and 00s

National World Photo: Steve Lynton

Inside Yates's Wine Lodge following refurbishment

6. Yates's and Rumours - 80s, 90s and 00s

Inside Yates's Wine Lodge following refurbishment Photo: Bill Johnson

