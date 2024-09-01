Breaking

36-year-old Preston man arrested after M6 'police incident' closed motorway in both directions near Lancaster

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 11:40 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 11:42 BST
A 36-year-old man from Preston has been arrested as part of an investigation into the unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

Long delays of up to 60 minutes were reported after a “police incident” closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster yesterday.

Traffic was held between junctions 34 (Halton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man from Preston has now been arrested following the police incident which closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster.
A 36-year-old man from Preston has now been arrested following the police incident which closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster. | National Highways

National Highways said this was due to a “police led incident”.

At 3.30pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened.

Updating motorists today, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that many of you have been impacted by the closure of the M6 at Junction 33 and we’d just like to thank you for your patience.

“A 36-year-old man from Preston has been arrested as part of an investigation into the Unauthorised Taking of a Motor Vehicle.”

