Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man from Preston has been arrested as part of an investigation into the unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

Long delays of up to 60 minutes were reported after a “police incident” closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster yesterday.

Traffic was held between junctions 34 (Halton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 36-year-old man from Preston has now been arrested following the police incident which closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster. | National Highways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said this was due to a “police led incident”.

Read More Car crashes into house next door to Frets Guitar Centre on Rossall Road, Cleveleys

At 3.30pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updating motorists today, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that many of you have been impacted by the closure of the M6 at Junction 33 and we’d just like to thank you for your patience.

“A 36-year-old man from Preston has been arrested as part of an investigation into the Unauthorised Taking of a Motor Vehicle.”