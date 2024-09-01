36-year-old Preston man arrested after M6 'police incident' closed motorway in both directions near Lancaster
Long delays of up to 60 minutes were reported after a “police incident” closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster yesterday.
Traffic was held between junctions 34 (Halton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday.
National Highways said this was due to a “police led incident”.
At 3.30pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened.
Updating motorists today, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that many of you have been impacted by the closure of the M6 at Junction 33 and we’d just like to thank you for your patience.
