M6 reopens after 'police incident' closes motorway in both directions near Lancaster
Traffic was held between junctions 34 (Halton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday.
National Highways said this was due to a “police led incident”
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a concern for welfare at junction 33 of the M6.
“At the moment both the northbound and southbound carriageways are shut.
“We are looking to clear the backlog of vehicles as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience.”
Delays of 60 minutes were reported in the area following the closure.
At 3.30pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened.
Residual delays of 60 minutes were reported on the northbound carriageway, but there were “no significant delays reported southbound.
