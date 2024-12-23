19 fabulous examples of Blackpool's urban art - including a Banksy

This variation of the Batman theme is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool. | National World

Blackpool still has some very interesting street art - despite some of the best pieces being lost with the demolition of town centre buildings and walls in recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the best pieces were part of the Sand Sea and Spray event, which took place each year between 2012 and 2016.

Led by local artist Robin Ross, the event was organised by a collective of independent artists. Over the years it has been responsible for numerous bright and fabulous images appearing all over Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not all the works here were part of that festival - some have been created anonymously down back alleys in the town.

One of them was even suspected of being a Banksy when it first appeared in July 2022.

Do you recognise these - and are there some we missed?