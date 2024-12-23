19 fabulous examples of Blackpool's urban art - including a Banksy
Many of the best pieces were part of the Sand Sea and Spray event, which took place each year between 2012 and 2016.
Led by local artist Robin Ross, the event was organised by a collective of independent artists. Over the years it has been responsible for numerous bright and fabulous images appearing all over Blackpool.
Not all the works here were part of that festival - some have been created anonymously down back alleys in the town.
One of them was even suspected of being a Banksy when it first appeared in July 2022.
Do you recognise these - and are there some we missed?
