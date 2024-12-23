19 fabulous examples of Blackpool's urban art - including a Banksy

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:00 GMT
This variation of the Batman theme is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.This variation of the Batman theme is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.
This variation of the Batman theme is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool. | National World
Blackpool still has some very interesting street art - despite some of the best pieces being lost with the demolition of town centre buildings and walls in recent years.

Many of the best pieces were part of the Sand Sea and Spray event, which took place each year between 2012 and 2016.

Led by local artist Robin Ross, the event was organised by a collective of independent artists. Over the years it has been responsible for numerous bright and fabulous images appearing all over Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not all the works here were part of that festival - some have been created anonymously down back alleys in the town.

One of them was even suspected of being a Banksy when it first appeared in July 2022.

Do you recognise these - and are there some we missed?

Related topics:BlackpoolArts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice