We visited the North West’s most dog-friendly pub where pooches are well looked after and even have their own menu.

The Fairhaven in Lytham St Annes earned the prestigious title of the Best Dog-Friendly Pub in the North West after Rover.com embarked on the ‘Great British Pub Crawl’ - meticulously reviewing more than 110 pubs across the country.

Rover says The Fairhaven stood out as a true pooch paradise - calm, welcoming, and genuinely dog-friendly, the pub offers pooches fresh water, tasty treats, a doggy menu, and plenty of space to relax both inside and out.

General Manager at The Fairhaven Lisa McCabe

Lisa McCabe, General Manager at The Fairhaven, said: “Every single member of the team, they love the dogs. It makes your day so much happier. If you're having a bad day and you walk through and there's a dog looking at you, you smile. The dogs are always pleased to see you, they're not troublesome.

“We have our water station outside with our dog bowls. We always have free biscuits on the bar so there are a number of dogs that come in knowing that they're going to get their biscuit and are very disappointed if their biscuits aren't there. Then we do actually have a dog menu as well, which is Woofchester’s Dog Menu.

“Every week on our Facebook page, we have a dog of the week. Basically, our team randomly go round, take photos of dogs, ask a little bit about the dog, if a dog they particularly like and then at the end of the week, Camilla, who organises our Facebook page, she will publish a picture of the dog and then they get a present. They get like a little party pack with some dog biscuits and a toy as a reward.

“I think there's a bit of a myth attached to dogs that dogs are difficult things in pubs. They are not at all. You'll get the odd bark normally when they come in, but on the whole, the dogs are really well behaved. We have little rules in place, like you're supposed to have them on their lead and respect other people but ultimately, no, they're not at all troublesome.

“Particularly in this area, because a lot of the people are retired here, a lot of the people have dogs and their dogs are a really important part of their life. You've got people visiting, they bring their dogs on holiday, you've got people in campervans. The Fairhaven Lake is beautiful, and it's fabulous for dog walkers. Not to let dogs in this pub to me was insanity.”

The Fairhaven in Lytham St Annes earned the prestigious title of the Best Dog-Friendly Pub in the North West after Rover.com reviewed more than 110 pubs across the country. | Iain Lynn

Rover’s dog-friendly pubs research

With dog ownership on the rise, Rover’s new research shows these warm, waggy spaces could be key to keeping the UK’s pub culture alive - and the impact could be paws-itively huge. In fact, over a quarter (30%) of dog owners say they’d happily spend more if it meant their four-legged friend was by their side - an extra £4.26 per pint on average.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist expert, said: “Our scoring criteria looks at everything from safety and comfort to staff knowledge and atmosphere. The very best dog-friendly pubs create a calm, secure environment where dogs can truly relax, showing exactly what best-in-class hospitality should look like.

“What’s great is that every pub has the opportunity to do the same - by thinking carefully about dogs’ needs, they can make visits more enjoyable for everyone and turn first-time guests into returning customers.”

Luke James, Rover’s Public House Officer, said: “After visiting dog-friendly pubs all over the country this summer, a few really stood out above the rest. These were the places where pups weren’t just welcomed, but truly celebrated - with thoughtful touches that made both dogs and their humans feel right at home.”