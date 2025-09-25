Rising rock stars The K's head to Blackpool next week for sold out gig

Rising indie-rock heroes The K’s are heading to Blackpool next week and below is everything you need to know...

North West rock band The K’s are heading to Blackpool for a sold-out show at Viva on Monday, September 29 2025 – and the band couldn’t be more excited to bring their high-energy live show to the resort.

Fresh from scoring a UK No.1 album and with huge festival and arena dates already lined up for 2026, The K’s are on a meteoric rise.

Their stop at Viva Blackpool gives fans a rare chance to experience the band in a close-up, intimate venue before they step onto much bigger stages next year.

"The band have spoken so much about the energy of Blackpool crowds and can’t wait to play Viva," said venue host Leye Johns, "It’s always special to host shows like this while they’re on the way up – we know it’s going to be a night to remember for everyone in the room."

The Viva gig sold out in record time, a sign of the demand to see the band while they’re on the ascendency.

With hits like Sarajevo, Glass Towns, Chancer and Got a Feeling - The K’s have built a reputation for electrifying live performances and singalong anthems that capture the spirit of anew generation of British rock fans.

It’s a chance to see the band in an intimate setting, before heading out next year to play headline Festival and large venue slots – with Castlefield Bowl, Manchester and Piece Hall, Halifax already announced for next years tour demonstrating next years tour will propel the band even further.

For Viva, it marks another milestone in the venue’s ambition to bring more major touring artists to Blackpool.

Already known for its West End-style cabaret productions, Bongo’s Bingo events andlive entertainment, Viva is increasingly being recognised as a go-to gig venue for established andemerging acts alike.

"This is the kind of night that shows what Viva can do," said venue CEO Martin Heywood. "A sold-out, chart-topping band at the peak of their rise, playing in a venue that delivers world-classproduction and atmosphere. We want to bring more of these moments to Blackpool."

The K’s ‘Pretty on the Internet’, live at Viva Blackpool, will be supported by Gen & The Degenerates and Tom A Smith