19 fabulous pictures of classic cars from the Ford show in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

On Sunday, September, 21st Ford enthusiasts and members of the public converged along Blackpool’s seafront for the annual Blackpool Ford Day held from 11am to 4pm.

The event was free to attend and it transformed the Promenade and Princess Parade into a showcase of classic and modern Ford vehicles. During the day attendees could wander past beautifully restored cars and newer models, as well as catch sight of vehicles in motion.

Over the years, Blackpool Ford Day has become something of a must-visit event for Ford fans across the North West and beyond drawing enthusiasts from across the UK.

The day offered both a relaxed and engaging atmosphere - a chance for car lovers to mingle, admire engineering and design across generations and share stories and knowledge about their beloved Fords. For the local community and visitors it added a vibrant highlight to the weekend along Blackpool’s iconic coastline, combining automotive passion with seaside charm.

To capture the spirit of the event here’s a gallery of 19 picture that showcase the wide range of cars on display. From lovingly restored classics to striking modern favourites.

