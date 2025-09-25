19 fabulous pictures of classic cars from the Ford show in Blackpool

The event was free to attend and it transformed the Promenade and Princess Parade into a showcase of classic and modern Ford vehicles. During the day attendees could wander past beautifully restored cars and newer models, as well as catch sight of vehicles in motion.

Over the years, Blackpool Ford Day has become something of a must-visit event for Ford fans across the North West and beyond drawing enthusiasts from across the UK.

The day offered both a relaxed and engaging atmosphere - a chance for car lovers to mingle, admire engineering and design across generations and share stories and knowledge about their beloved Fords. For the local community and visitors it added a vibrant highlight to the weekend along Blackpool’s iconic coastline, combining automotive passion with seaside charm.