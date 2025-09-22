Watch as these adorable giant dogs join in with HM Coastguard's water rescue training at Cleveleys beach.

The Blackpool Working Newfoundlands shared a clip of their Lifeguard Dog Hobie learning entry and casualty extrication through breaking surf and large swell at high tide with reduced victim visibility!

Hero dog braves the waves

Incredible footage shows adorable Hobie braving the waves during high tide at Cleveleys, to learn some new Water Search and Rescue (WSAR) techniques, along with the HM Coastguard crew.

Kris Schofield, co-founder of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands says: “We’ve worked closely with the real water rescue heroes, our colleagues at Blackpool Borough Council Beach Patrol, HM Coastguard, and the RNLI. We recently took part in a joint training exercise refining our Water Search and Rescue (WSAR) techniques and it was a privilege to see the professionalism and expertise of HM Coastguard.

Brooke Schofield with Hobie the heroic lifeguard dog in training. | BWN

On our part we practiced deploying the rescue dogs through breaking surf in a high swell at high tide with limited visibility of the in-water victim, and the dogs as always did us proud!”

The paramedic-led group aim to improve water safety awareness. They aim to provide a regular presence on Blackpool Seafront whereby beachgoers can meet the dogs, have a cuddle, get slobbered on, watch rescue demonstrations and get water safety advice.

Follow the water dogs on Facebook and Instagram.