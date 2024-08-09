Victorian detched house in leafy Lime Grove, Thornton is an exceptional buy with so much to offer

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:37 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 13:37 GMT

This is a stunning double fronted detached house in leafy Lime Grove, Thornton

It’s called Linden House and is a fabulous detached Victorian property retaining charm and character. It has three double bedrooms and three reception rooms and extensive landscaped gardens. It’s an absolute gem of a property and is on the market with Unique Estate Agency for offers over £550,000

