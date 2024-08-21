Slashed price in sale of fabulous and cheap 3 bed home on Newhouse Road in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 10:09 GMT

This is already a fabulously priced three bedroomed home for sale - and now it has been reduced

It’s semi-detached with an open plan kitchen and dining area which would make a great first time buyer property. The estate agents say viewing is recommended, it’s lovely inside and ready to walk into. The house is on the market for £140,000 a £5k drop with Tiger Estates

