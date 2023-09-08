True bungalow in Norbreck Road Blackpool is full of charm and character and up for sale
This is a delightful home, full of character and tradition
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
It has three bedrooms, a large south facing garden and a great kitch which is light and airy. It’s on the market for £385,000 with Farrell Heyworth through Rightmove Take a tour and see for yourself…
In case you missed them: Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse
1 / 3