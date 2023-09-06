For sale in Blackpool: Extended semi-detached house at Peel Hill oozes quality and class
This beautiful property has been renovated to an exceptionally high standard and comes with a luxurious finish throughout.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
It’s a dream home and is on the market for £300,000 with Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse put up for sale
1 / 3