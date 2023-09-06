News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

For sale in Blackpool: Extended semi-detached house at Peel Hill oozes quality and class

This beautiful property has been renovated to an exceptionally high standard and comes with a luxurious finish throughout.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST

It’s a dream home and is on the market for £300,000 with Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Landmark Thornton mansion once home to Fisherman's Friend tycoon Doreen Lofthouse put up for sale

Semi-rural location for 6 bed exquisite home for sale on Blackpool Road in Poulton

Breathtaking detached property in Hardhorn Road Poulton with open plan living up for sale

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

1. Peel Hill, Blackpool

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair Photo: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Photo Sales
Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

2. Peel Hill, Blackpool

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair Photo: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Photo Sales
Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

3. Peel Hill, Blackpool

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair Photo: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Photo Sales
Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

4. Peel Hill, Blackpool

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair Photo: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Photo Sales
Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

5. Peel Hill, Blackpool

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair Photo: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Photo Sales
Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

6. Peel Hill, Blackpool

Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair Photo: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDoreen LofthouseRightmoveBlackpool Road