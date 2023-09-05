News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-FyldeRoyle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Semi-rural location for 6 bed exquisite home for sale on Blackpool Road in Poulton

This stunning property is on the market for an eye-watering £1,200,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

But wow, what an incredible house it is. Key features include under-floor heating, a bespoke Wi-fi network, six double bedrooms and 1.4 acres of land – perfect for horse lovers. It also benefits from RIBA – a professional lighting design throughout with style and energy efficiency at its heart. For full details visit Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove

In case you missed them: Breathtaking detached property in Hardhorn Road Poulton with open plan living up for sale

Executive family home in Preston New Road Blackpool is move in condition and close to Stanley Park and Blackpool Zoo

15 outstanding images of house for sale in West Drive Thornton Cleveleys with planning permission for extra dwelling

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

1. Rivendell, Blackpool Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

2. Rivendell, Blackpool Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

3. Rivendell, Blackpool Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

4. Rivendell, Blackpool Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

5. Rivendell, Blackpool Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

6. Rivendell, Blackpool Road, Poulton

Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde Photo: Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool RoadPoultonBlackpoolStanley Park