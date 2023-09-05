Semi-rural location for 6 bed exquisite home for sale on Blackpool Road in Poulton
This stunning property is on the market for an eye-watering £1,200,000.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
But wow, what an incredible house it is. Key features include under-floor heating, a bespoke Wi-fi network, six double bedrooms and 1.4 acres of land – perfect for horse lovers. It also benefits from RIBA – a professional lighting design throughout with style and energy efficiency at its heart. For full details visit Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde through Rightmove
