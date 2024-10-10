Tour drastically reduced detached house in Blackpool with conservatory and four bedrooms

This is a fab buy and it was half a million, but it’s had loads dropped from the price.

It's situated in a highly sought-after location and comes with 4-bedrooms. It offers a remarkable combination of elegance and practicality with three reception rooms and a conservatory. The property provides ample space for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments of relaxation. It's on the market with Stephen Tew Estate Agents for £460k - a massive £40k off the original price. Take a tour through our gallery of pictures...

Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

Bennett's Lane, Blackpool

