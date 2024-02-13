News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Massive Blackpool house for sale on exclusive North Park Drive with four bedrooms and a snooker room

This is a fine home situated on one of Blackpool's most exclusive roads and overlooking the golf course.

By Claire Lark
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:04 GMT

It's a magnificent four double bedroomed detached house, double fronted with a large snooker room, an in and out driveway and four reception rooms. It has a modern, year classy kitchen and gardens stretching out at the back. It's a superb house and is on the market for £810k with Duncan Raistrick

ICYMI: Immaculate Blackpool mid terraced house for sale on Harrowside with fabulous open plan living

Imposing detached 4 bed Blackpool family home on Queens Promenade with amazing sea views on the market

Period property 4 bed semi-detached Blackpool family house with character and charm up for sale

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. North Park Drive, Blackpol

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

6. North Park Drive, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolGardensProperty