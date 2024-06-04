But which parts of the town are the most exclusive according to house prices? We take a look at the most expensive streets to buy a property in Blackpool.
Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive for house hunters.
Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette newsletter. ICYMI: Fantastic Foxhall Village house for sale in Blackpool with Irish Sea views and spectacular bedroom
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.