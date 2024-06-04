The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in Blackpool in 2024

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:06 BST

With Blackpool’s amazing seaside location it’s no wonder it’s a popular place to live.

But which parts of the town are the most exclusive according to house prices? We take a look at the most expensive streets to buy a property in Blackpool.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive for house hunters.

Blackpool's most expensive streets revealed for 2024

Division Lane, Blackpool. Average price: £641,394

Division Lane, Blackpool. Average price: £641,394

North Park Drive, Blackpool. Average house price: £621,875

North Park Drive, Blackpool. Average house price: £621,875

St Joseph's Close, Blackpool. Average price: £431,875

St Joseph's Close, Blackpool. Average price: £431,875

Moss House Lane, Westby. Average house price: £427,620

Moss House Lane, Westby. Average house price: £427,620

St Clements Avenue, Blackpool. Average price: £392,737

St Clements Avenue, Blackpool. Average price: £392,737

