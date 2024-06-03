Fantastic Foxhall Village house for sale in Blackpool with Irish Sea views and spectacular bedroom

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:53 BST

Located in the popular Foxhall Village area of Blackpool this four bedroomed terrace house has so much to offer.

It’s immaculately presented, spacious and flexible and has been finished to the highest standard throughout, also boasting a magnificent private roof terrace. Take a through our gallery. It’s on the market for £180,000 with Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. Taylor Terrace, Blackpool

2. Taylor Terrace, Blackpool

3. Taylor Terrace, Blackpool

4. Taylor Terrace, Blackpool

5. Taylor Terrace, Blackpool

6. Taylor Terrace, Blackpool

