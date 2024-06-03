Hardhorn Road detached house for sale in Poulton is quaint and oozes character

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 13:21 BST

This is a simply stunning four bedroom detached family home bursting with character.

It’s situated in the top notch Hardhord Road area of Poulton and has so much to offer. It has a low maintenance west facing back garden, four double bedrooms, three reception rooms and a lovely bright and airy kitchen. It’s gorgeous and I love how quaint it is. It’s on the market for £695,000 with the The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

2. Hardhorn Road, Blackpool

3. Hardhorn Road, Poulton

4. Hardhorn Road, Blackpool

5. Hardhorn Road, Blackpool

6. Hardhorn Road, Blackpool

