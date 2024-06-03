It’s situated in the top notch Hardhord Road area of Poulton and has so much to offer. It has a low maintenance west facing back garden, four double bedrooms, three reception rooms and a lovely bright and airy kitchen. It’s gorgeous and I love how quaint it is. It’s on the market for £695,000 with the The Square Room, Fylde Coast
