It offers a blend of contemporary design and practical living. It’s a beautifully presented home is ideal for first time buyers and families. It has three bedrooms and two reception rooms. It’s on the market with Purplebricks for £150,000
Inside historic house in Thornton for sale built in the 1800s and once home to celebrity Richard de Vere
