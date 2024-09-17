Superb 3 bed house in Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool for sale with first time buyer written all over it

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:48 GMT

Welcome to a stylish, three bedroom mid-terraced property which is perfectly situated near Blackpool town centre.

It offers a blend of contemporary design and practical living. It’s a beautifully presented home is ideal for first time buyers and families. It has three bedrooms and two reception rooms. It’s on the market with Purplebricks for £150,000

ICYMI: No chain in sale of immaculate and extended family home in Cheryl Drive, Thornton

Inside historic house in Thornton for sale built in the 1800s and once home to celebrity Richard de Vere

Reduced price AGAIN for quirky Thornton Cleveleys house with uninterrupted sea views

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Purplebricks

1. Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

2. Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

3. Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

4. Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

5. Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Purplebricks

6. Lunedale Avenue, Blackpool

Purplebricks | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice