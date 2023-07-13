News you can trust since 1873
Stunning mews property on Clifton Drive North in Lytham with direct access to the beach

This lovely home is nestled in the sand dunes within the gated complex known as Dunepoint.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

This particular one has a sun terrace and balcony with a south west facing view over the sand hills. It’s on the market for £330,000 with John Ardern Estate Agents, Lytham through Rightmove

