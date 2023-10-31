News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Stunning Blackpool end terraced house in Princess Street with four bedrooms up for sale

As lovely family homes go, this one is up there as a must see for anyone looking for a new home.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT

It’s a new, modern house, full of exciting features and at £180,000 it’s great value for moneys. It’s set over three floors and is immaculate, making it the perfect family home. It’s on the market with Entwistle Green, Blackpool through Rightmove. Take a tour…

In case you missed them: Bargain Blackpool terraced house in Eastbank Avenue up for sale with rural location

Holmefield Avenue stunner tucked away in the exclusivity of 'The Towers' in Thornton Cleveleys is up for sale

19 pictures of iconic Blackpool detached house up for sale on Preston Old Road near Stanley Park

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. Princess Street, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

2. Princess Street, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

3. Princess Street, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

4. Princess Street, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

5. Princess Street, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

6. Princess Street, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveStanley Park