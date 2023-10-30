Bargain Blackpool terraced house in Eastbank Avenue up for sale with rural location
This is a great buy for first time buyers, couples, those looking to downsize or investors.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:10 GMT
It has been recently modernised with lots of great features and is in a quiet cul-de-sac. There’s a bright and airy living room, leading through to a modern and stylish kitchen with dining space. It’s on the market for £105,000 with Strike, Nationwide through Rightmove
